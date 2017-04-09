Pages Navigation Menu

LIVE VIDEO: ANC responds to 'junk status' rating – eNCA

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Africa


eNCA

LIVE VIDEO: ANC responds to 'junk status' rating
eNCA
The ANC's subcommittee chairperson on Economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana will brief the media on the party's Economic Transformation Discussion Document at Luthuli House on Sunday Morning. Video: eNCA. JOHANNESBURG – The ANC …

