Liverpool Climb To Third
Roberto Firmino scored a winner for the second weekend running as Liverpool beat West Brom to go third in the Premier League. The Brazil striker headed in at the end of the first half after Lucas Leiva had glanced on James Milner’s free-kick. Milner volleyed over after half-time, and Simon Mignolet saved with his legs…
The post Liverpool Climb To Third appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG