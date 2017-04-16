Pages Navigation Menu

Liverpool Climb To Third

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Sports

Roberto Firmino scored a winner for the second weekend running as Liverpool beat West Brom to go third in the Premier League. The Brazil striker headed in at the end of the first half after Lucas Leiva had glanced on James Milner’s free-kick. Milner volleyed over after half-time, and Simon Mignolet saved with his legs…

