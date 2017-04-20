Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Rules Out Any Interest In Joe Hart

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not interested in signing out-of-favour Man City goalkeeper Joe Hart.

“Extra competition? You ask about goalkeepers but even though you don’t say the name is it about Joe Hart?” said Klopp when asked whether he was considering strengthening in the goalkeeping department.

“We don’t usually talk about these sort of things but in this particular case I think we can.

“He is a fantastic goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the English national team, the highest quality, but we have highest-quality goalkeepers.”

“Danny Ward is at Huddersfield and playing a brilliant season. He is our player so we will bring him back so there is competition. The young ones have made really big steps, Caoimhin Kelleher and Kamil Grabara, and that is really good. I understand the question but I cannot give the answer probably a few people want but we think about it all the time.”

Joe Hart said in March that he is “surplus to requirements” at City and does not see himself playing for the Premier League club again.

He moved to Italian side Torino on a season-long loan in August after being told he was free to leave City by manager Pep Guardiola.

“If you’re not going to win there is no point in fighting, especially someone as powerful as that,” Hart said.

