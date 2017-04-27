Liverpool Unveil 2017/18 Home Kit

Liverpool will be celebrating their 125th anniversary next season and as such, have unveiled the home jersey for the memorable year.

Four Liverpool supporters each with a unique story of their own were the first to receive the new shirt, after a visit from one of their heroes.

The crest on the shirt is the liver bird emblem flanked with 1892 and 2017, which is a unique feature of the new kit.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson said: “There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special.

“Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest – we’ll wear it with pride.”

To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough, the 96 emblem, encased by the eternal flames, sits at the nape of the neck.

