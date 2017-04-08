Lokoja first rainfall uproots tree, injures 2 persons

Mixed blessings trailed the first rainfall this year in Lokoja as storm uprooted a tree, injuring a commercial motorcyclist and his passenger.

Newsmen report that the rain, which fell on Saturday, started around 6pm and lasted for 30 minutes.

The tree fell on the two persons by the roadside at Hydro Junction area of the town.

They were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where doctors battled to save their lives.

Apart from injuring people, the tree trunk also fell across the dualised Ibrahim Babangida Way in the city, creating traffic gridlock on the road.

Newsmen report that residents, who had been under intense heat wave for months, however expressed joy and relief over and prayed that the rainfall signaled good things to come during the year.

The post Lokoja first rainfall uproots tree, injures 2 persons appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

