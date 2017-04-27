Lolo Igbo cultural pageant organizers depose beauty queen

Jethro Ibileke The crowned Lolo Enugu 2016 (Beauty Queen), Gift Chisom Ogbodo, has been deposed by organisers of the beauty pageant, Vine Shield Limited. The beauty queen was allegedly removed because she violated the terms and conditions of the contract she signed with the company. The Executive Director Vine Shield Limited, Mazi ThankGod Ofoelue, in a statement said Miss Ogbodo flouted the terms of agreement clearly spelt out on the contract document she signed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

