Lolo Igbo cultural pageant organizers depose beauty queen

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke The crowned Lolo Enugu 2016 (Beauty Queen), Gift Chisom Ogbodo, has been deposed by organisers of the beauty pageant, Vine Shield Limited. The beauty queen was allegedly removed because she violated the terms and conditions of the contract she signed with the company. The Executive Director Vine Shield Limited, Mazi ThankGod Ofoelue, in a statement said Miss Ogbodo flouted the terms of agreement clearly spelt out on the contract document she signed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

