Looking for Ways to Engage your Kids this Easter? Come Have Fun with them at the Easter Egg Hunt & Fun Fair | Monday, April 17th

Are you a Parent, Aunty or Uncle looking for exciting events and activities to engage the kids this Easter Holiday Season? or Are you just looking for somewhere to relax during the Easter break and be a kid once again? Glam Cakes ‘n’ Events in conjunction with Trick-A-Treat Kiddies World presents to you their Easter […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

