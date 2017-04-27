Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Looking Forward to that Big Day? Indulge in the Perfect Wedding Package at Four Points by Sheraton Lagos

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

At the Four Points by Sheraton Lagos, we believe your wedding day, the day before and after should be as romantic, hassle-free, colourful and surrounded by love as you would want it to be. From our signature Four Comfort Bed to a sumptuous breakfast buffet and the warmth of friends and family, we’ll bring your […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.