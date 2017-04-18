Loot Stocking: Buhari won’t be distracted by Fayose’s rantings –APC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti- The All Progressives Congress(APC), has dismissed the criticism by Governor Ayodele Fayose that some looters were allegedly hiding stolen funds in Aso Villa in Abuja, saying no amount of blackmail would‎ derail the anti-graft war being waged by the party at the federal level.

The party stated that Fayose’s outburst against President Buhari was geared towards shielding members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) from being made to account for the money they allegedly looted under President Goodluck Jonathan-led government.

The Deputy Chairman of the party in Ekiti State, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, said this in Ado Ekiti , on Tuesday while receiving some gift items from a governorship aspirant , Engr Kayode Ojo at the party’s Secretariat.

Fayose, had on Monday accused some Buhari’s confidants and top members of APC of stocking looted funds in Aso Villa to prevent them from the eyes of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), describing this scenario as selective and provocative.

Olaleye, who described Fayose’s allegation as baseless and spurious said: “Ordinarily, I would not have dignified Governor Fayose with a response, but for the purpose of clarity his noise was targeted at derailing the war against corruption.

“How can Fayose accuse anybody of corruption? In Ekiti State, he is the Finance Commissioner, the Accountant General, in fact , he is acting like all-in-all. He is corrupt himself and afraid of being dealt with after leaving office, hence his resort to blackmail and diversionary tactics.

“We are solidly behind Buhari’s government in his war against corruption. Nothing can derail our fight against corruption, because we are determined to deal with corruption squarely. So, this is just a noise to distract Buhari”, she stated.

Olaleye assured that the primary to pick candidate for the 2018 poll will be credible, free and fair and devoid of imposition.

Presenting the gift to the party, Ojo promised to do more to palliate the sufferings of the APC members, who are now in opposition in the State.

Ojo, who was represented by former Commissioner in Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Richard Apolola, added that “we are going to win and make the state proud if given the ticket of the party.

“Apart from that, all party members will be treated equally, because I don’t believe in segregation or division among party members. As an aspirant, I am to serve as a rallying point for all and not to cause unnecessary cleavage that can affect our chances in 2018”.

Ojo pledged more supports to the party, urging his contemporaries to uphold party supremacy and act within the ambit of the party’s laid down rules for the primary to be a success.

The post Loot Stocking: Buhari won’t be distracted by Fayose’s rantings –APC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

