Love one another, Osinbajo charges Nigerians

• Saraki calls for national unity

As Christians mark the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday urged Nigerians to always show love to one another despite differences in religious, tribal and political affiliations.

Osinbajo gave the charge while speaking with newsmen after the Easter Sunday service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja. He said his message to Nigerians is that of love.

“It is a message of love of Jesus Christ to all mankind. For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever that believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life.

“It is a message for love for all. There is no tribe, no religion; regardless of faith, Jesus loves us. This is how we should relate with ourselves. It is pure love and I think that is what everyone should bear in mind at this time,” he said.

The Vice President, who delivered a sermon titled: “Revelations on the Resurrection of Jesus Christ,” said the reason for the season was demonstrated by the two thieves who were nailed on the cross with Jesus.

According to him: “The sins of the thief who was on the right hand of Christ were forgiven because he told Jesus to remember him in his kingdom.

“Jesus before now had shown that he came to stand with criminals, sinners. For instance, John 8:3 proved to us that Jesus intervened in the case of a woman who committed adultery; in Luke 19:5, Jesus was seen with Zacchaeus, a corrupt man. So Jesus had characteristics of being around criminals.”

Also, Senate President Bukola Saraki canvassed unity among Nigerians irrespective of their faith as they celebrate Easter. Saraki spoke after being turbaned as Baba Adini of Ansarul Islam, an Islamic movement with headquarters in Ilorin. He said Nigeria has potential to be great among the comity of nations if peaceful co-existence is maintained.

“Our democracy is on course. The National Assembly would continue to contribute its quota. However, we need to tell our people to continue to dwell together in peace and unity. We shall get to the heights of our greatness with time,” he stated.

