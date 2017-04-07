LRR Presents: Akeem Adisa – Gbemileke
It’s another #LRRFriday, and this week, Reminisce’s LRR Entertainment serves us with “Gbemileke” by its ace signing, Akeem Adisa, a musical gem. On “Gbemileke”, Akeem Adisa serves us with his signature fusion of Fuji and Pop in a unique and beautiful way. The son of late Fuji maestro Adisa Alasela, Akeem is poised to turn […]
