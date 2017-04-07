LRR Presents ‘Gbemileke’ by Akeem Adisa

It’s another #LRRFriday, and this week, Reminisce’s LRR Entertainment serves us with “Gbemileke” by its ace signing, Akeem Adisa, a musical gem.

On “Gbemileke”, Akeem Adisa serves us with his signature fusion of Fuji and Pop in a unique and beautiful way. The son of late Fuji maestro Adisa Alasela, Akeem is poised to turn the music scene up the with his Neo-Fuji sound.

“Gbemileke” was produced by Tyrone.

The post LRR Presents ‘Gbemileke’ by Akeem Adisa appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

