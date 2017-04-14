Lucozade does not contain Benzoic acid – Suntory

Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Limited manufacturers of Lucozade have assured its consumers that its range of Lucozade drinks do not contain benzoic acid and as such are safe and healthy for human consumption. The clarification became necessary after some media reports claimed that benzoic acid has been detected in Lucozade.

In a media statement from the management, the company said that all its brands are produced in line with local and international standards and it will not compromise quality or endanger the lives of Nigerians.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports on an investigation commissioned by the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) to analyse the levels of benzoic acid contained in soft drinks produced in Nigeria in which our brand Lucozade was mentioned.

Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Limited will like to state categorically that Lucozade does NOT contain benzoic acid and our products are processed and manufactured under the best quality standard that meets both local regulations and global guidelines” the statement said.

It was further stated that “our local supervisory agencies including NAFDAC and SON routinely validate our processes and standards to ensure the safety of our products for consumer benefits.”

In view of this clarification, the company reassured its consumers of its commitment towards producing brands that Nigerians can trust at all times. “Lucozade is a drink of heritage that has energised Nigerians for over four decades.

As a company, the safety of our consumers is paramount to us and we will do everything possible to protect the trust they have vested in us to deliver world class products” the statement concluded.

