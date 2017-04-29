Lufthansa gets new vice-president – The Nation Newspaper

Pages Navigation Menu

Lufthansa gets new vice-president
Lufthansa group has appointed Dr. Stefan Kreuzpaintner as Vice-President, Sales EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Lufthansa Group Airlines. In this position, Mr. Kreuzpaintner will be responsible for all sales and commercial activities in the EMEA …
