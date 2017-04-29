Lufthansa gets new vice-president – The Nation Newspaper
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Lufthansa gets new vice-president
The Nation Newspaper
Lufthansa group has appointed Dr. Stefan Kreuzpaintner as Vice-President, Sales EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Lufthansa Group Airlines. In this position, Mr. Kreuzpaintner will be responsible for all sales and commercial activities in the EMEA …
Stefan Kreuzpaintner Appointed Vice President Sales Lufthansa Group for the EMEA Sales Region
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!