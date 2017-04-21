Luiz On Tottenham Clash: It Is Ugly Guys Vs Monsters

David Luiz is prepared for a physical battle he expects from the most physical team in the league, when Chelsea play Tottenham on Saturday.

Chelsea go into the match on a low note, having lost 2-0 to United, with Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth closing the gap at the top to four points.

Luiz sees no toxic relationship between the rivals, but has conceded Pochettino’s squad is monstrous.

“For me, they are an amazing team with an amazing coach,” said Luiz. “I think it is the best physical team in the league. All the XI guys are monsters. I love that team. It will be a difficult game for us.

“We need to be ready to play against one of the best teams in this league. It will be a nice game because it is a semi-final. Chelsea also has some monsters, some ugly guys like a monster. Some guys who play like a monster, like [N’Golo] Kante.

“Different kinds of monster. No [I joke], it will be a fantastic game. Two teams in amazing shape. It will be top quality to watch and we have to play top quality to win.”

