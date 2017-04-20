Lukaku subscribes to Chelsea, Man U TV to ‘learn how they train’

Wantaway Everton forward Romelu Lukaku has admitted he subscribes to both Chelsea and Manchester United’s in-house TV channels.

The Belgian has scored 24 goals for the Toffees this season but has refused to sign a new contract, citing his desire to play Champions League football.

His former club Chelsea are well on course to be playing in Europe’s elite competition next season, as are Man United, who are favourites to win the Europa League.

Both clubs are reportedly monitoring the 23-year-old despite Everton’s best attempts to scare off potential suitors by slapping a £100million price tag on his head.

And it seems the interest may indeed be mutual after the striker admitted he subscribes to both clubs’ in-house TV channels.

Speaking to Belgian outlet Sport, Lukaku said: “I can never have enough of football. I eat it from the moment I wake up until I go to sleep.

“I’m subscribed to everything you can think of: Chelsea TV, Manchester United TV, Real Madrid TV.

Last time out the Belgian forward scored for the ninth successive home game as the Toffees beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League.

In doing so Lukaku became the first person to achieve this feat since club legend Dixie Dean all the way back in 1934.

The post Lukaku subscribes to Chelsea, Man U TV to ‘learn how they train’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

