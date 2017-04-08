Pages Navigation Menu

Lungu depressed after seeing HH popularity – Zambian Watchdog

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Africa


Zambian Watchdog

Lungu depressed after seeing HH popularity
Zambian Watchdog
Edgar Lungu this morning refused to eat breakfast after witnessing with his own naked eyes how popular Hakainde Hichilema is in that region. OP officials tell the Watchdog that Lungu has been shouting at his handlers and Inonge Wina accusing them of …
