Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lunyr Crowdsale Successful with 47,923 ETH ($3.4 Million)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

The Lunyr crowdsale successfully ended on April 27 (Pacific time) with 47,923 in Ether (now $3.4 Million). This makes Lunyr one of the largest crowdsales to date on the Ethereum platform. Lunyr is the first decentralized crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users for contributing and peer reviewing information. Lunyr tokens (LUN) drive economic incentives. Lunyr aims … Continue reading Lunyr Crowdsale Successful with 47,923 ETH ($3.4 Million)

The post Lunyr Crowdsale Successful with 47,923 ETH ($3.4 Million) appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.