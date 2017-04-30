Lunyr Crowdsale Successful with 47,923 ETH ($3.4 Million)

The Lunyr crowdsale successfully ended on April 27 (Pacific time) with 47,923 in Ether (now $3.4 Million). This makes Lunyr one of the largest crowdsales to date on the Ethereum platform. Lunyr is the first decentralized crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users for contributing and peer reviewing information. Lunyr tokens (LUN) drive economic incentives. Lunyr aims … Continue reading Lunyr Crowdsale Successful with 47,923 ETH ($3.4 Million)

The post Lunyr Crowdsale Successful with 47,923 ETH ($3.4 Million) appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

