Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lunyr Successfully Concludes its Crowdsale

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Bitcoin, Press Release | 0 comments

Bitcoin Press Release: Lunyr, the first decentralized world knowledge base built on Ethereum, has successfully concluded its crowdsale on April 27, 2017. April 27, 2017 – Lunyr team is excited to announce the completion of its successful ICO. The crowdsale which was launched on March 29 at 16:00 UTC has been a resounding success for our Ethereum … Continue reading Lunyr Successfully Concludes its Crowdsale

The post Lunyr Successfully Concludes its Crowdsale appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.