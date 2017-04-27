Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How Macron calmed Whirlpool workers whipped up by Le Pen – The Guardian

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
How Macron calmed Whirlpool workers whipped up by Le Pen – The Guardian

Toronto Star

How Macron calmed Whirlpool workers whipped up by Le Pen
The Guardian
In an era when politicians' interactions with the public are stage-managed to the last image-obsessed detail, when meaningless slogans are all they are allowed to utter and when no candidate is allowed near any situation that might misfire, it was a
Analysis: Finally, crystal-clear clarity in French electionWashington Post
Marine Le Pen's path to victory is much narrower than Donald Trump's was in 2016The Sydney Morning Herald
Macron age gap 'unusual' to French, titillates abroadChannel NewsAsia
Telegraph.co.uk –Irish Times –Jerusalem Post Israel News –BBC News
all 550 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.