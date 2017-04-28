Made-in-Ota fashion show debuts today
THE Made in Ota Fashion Show will hold today on the theme Building Lasting Brand Through Creativity, at Ado/Odo Ota council secretariat.
Put together by Treasurebles, in conjunction with Joelyns Touch, a subsidiary of Konjes Investments Ltd., highlights of the event includes exhibition, runway, award presentation, music, comedy by Klint d Drunk, Mc Omooba, Dj MEE, among other activities.
While calling on corporate bodies, individuals and agencies for partnership, a statement by Miss Johnson-Odili Ellen, Founder of Treasurebles, said the event will expose local talents to investors and clientèle as well as build a creative environment for fashion and entrepreneurship.
