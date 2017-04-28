Madiba Foundation Excited After Emerging Vineyard Tourney Champions

Coach Michael Onaolapo has hailed his Madiba Foundation FC of Oshodi players who defeated Fantastic FC 2-0 to emerge champions of the inaugural Vineyard Travels Holiday Football Championship at the Ijoko Playground in Ogun State.

Speaking at the trophy presentation to the proprietress of the team Alhaja Basirat Adebisi, the coach hailed the fighting spirit of his boys in the face of adversity as they held on to win a second competition in the space of two weeks.

Onaolapo said he was confident his boys were going to emerge winners because they had been together for over seven years and have a perfect understanding.

He said: “We camped just before the competition and played a tournament which we also won. Am not surprised at the performance of these boys. I know how to get the best out of them and with the support of our proprietress, the sky is the limit.”

The Oshodi boys opened their account in the competition with a 5-1 trouncing of Team Lagos followed by a 1-1 draw with Alimosho FC and another 3-3 stalemate with Olhan FC. They qualified for the quarter-finals where they downed Bright Future Stars 2-1 before facing group rivals Alimosho FC again in the semi-finals. Another 1-1 draw led to a penalty shootout but goalkeeper Ayodeji Stephen emerged hero of the day by stopping three of Alimosho’s kicks to send Madiba Foundation into the final.

Team captain Alimi Usman who also impressed from his midfield role, picked the semi-final game against Alimosho FC as his team’s toughest game of the tournament.

“They were difficult because they were physically bigger than us. We thank God that we overcame them but it was very scary,” he said.

Madiba Foundation is the youth team of Madiba Football Club which is the current holders of the Yemi Tella Futsal Cup.

The post Madiba Foundation Excited After Emerging Vineyard Tourney Champions appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

