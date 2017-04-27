Magu: If you are not comfortable with Senate decision go to court – Reps tells Buhari

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to seek interpretation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Act before a court, following the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu as substantial Chairman. The House also urged the executive to refrain from making statements that connote the suppression of the powers of the […]

Magu: If you are not comfortable with Senate decision go to court – Reps tells Buhari

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

