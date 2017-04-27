Magu: If you are not comfortable with Senate decision go to court – Reps tells Buhari

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The House of Representatives on Thursday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to seek interpretation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Act before a court, following the Senate’s rejection of Ibrahim Magu as substantial Chairman. The House also urged the executive to refrain from making statements that connote the suppression of the powers of the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

