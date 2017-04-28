Magu: Reps fume over Osinbajo’s interpretation of Section 171

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA —House of Representatives members, yesterday, fumed over alleged executive erosions on the powers of the National Assembly with a warning to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to respect the doctrine of separation of powers.

The House resolution was upon claims by Prof. Osinbajo that Section 171 of the constitution grants the presidency the leeway to make appointments into statutory bodies without deference to the Senate irrespective of the laws establishing such bodies.

The response of the House came vide a motion sponsored by House Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, but which received unanimous support from all members, who contributed to the motion during the session presided over by Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The only voice of restraint from the about 10 members who spoke in favour of the motion from Sani Zoro was shot down by members, who with near unanimity opposed his counter motion to interrogate the newspaper reports that attributed the quotations to Osinbajo.

In a motion, yesterday, members, mostly lawyers, took on the vice-president, saying his argument was a violation of the doctrine of the separation of powers and the spirit and letters of the constitution.

Rep Ogor in his motion entitled ‘Need To Prevent The Erosion of the Doctrine of Separation of Powers in the Nation’s Democratic Practice’ drawn attention to Osinabjo’s comments and noted that Section 4 (2) of the constitution, which grants the legislature the powers to make laws upon which the National Assembly had enacted the EFCC Act for the executive to obey.

“And also Section 5 of the constitution vests powers to execute laws passed by the National Assembly on the executive arm while Section 6 vests judicial powers on the judiciary, thus constituting the three arms of government.

He explained that “this is an imminent threat to, and the erosion of the Doctrine of Separation of Powers in our democratic practice through statements by highly placed government officials in the Presidency.”

