Magu: Respect principle of Separation of Power, Reps tell Osinbajo

Say his interpretation of Section 171 was wrong

Ask Buhari to approach Court for proper interpretation

By Emman Ovuakporie and Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-MEMBERS of the House of Representatives on Thursday advised the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to respect the principle of separation of power as his interpretation of Section 171 as it affects the confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, by the Senate was wrong.

Speaker Yakubu Dogara who presided at the plenary asked more than eight lawmakers that were lawyers to properly explain Section 171 as enunciated in the 1999 constitution as amended and the verdict of all the lawyers was that Section 171 was wrongly interpreted by the VP.

The House also resolved that President Muhammadu Buhari should approach the court of any contrived conflict in the EFCC Act, which is an existing law in the country and mandated the committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation

The post Magu: Respect principle of Separation of Power, Reps tell Osinbajo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

