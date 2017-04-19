Maintain crime reduction tempo, DIG urges state commands

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—DEPUTY Inspector General of Police, Mr Emmanuel Inyang, has called on state Police Commands in the South-South geopolitical zone to step up their activities geared towards crime reduction and other social vices in the region.

Inyang who is in charge of Training and Development at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, gave the advice in Benin, Edo State, yesterday when he paid a working visit to the Edo State Command.

He commended the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Haliru Gwandu for his strategies towards taming crime in the state, explaining that the essence of his visit was to ensure that the tempo of fighting crime in the country which he said had yielded much result was maintained.

He disclosed that a total of 28, 627 junior and senior officers have so far been promoted to high ranks since the administration of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, adding that more promotions were underway.

He enjoined men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, to be of good examples to the people and noted that the Police Service Commission, has set aside N200 million for retired officers as a palliative measure.

Mr Inyang said that the police was mapping out ways to ensure that the gap between commands and the public is not so wild to ensure that the fight against insecurity was covered.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure to be here. What I am here doing what has been done in other geographical zone by the different DIGs. I have reduced the crime situation in my area the South- South. I have discovered that Edo State Command has performed very well.

“The essence of my visit is to ensure that the tempo is maintained to allow the people of Edo State sleep well. Very soon, we are going to have a security summit where all our stakeholders will be invited to see how we can maintain crime in the whole of Nigeria.

“For officers, it is good for you to shun corruption and uphold the tenets of the police force. We expect you to perform very well so that the society will be happy with you.”

On the challenges faced by the state command, Mr Inyang said, “I want to assure you that we will take actions to address the challenges you are facing now.”

Earlier, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Gwandu thanked the DIG for the skills he has imbibed on officers so far and intimated him with the social- economic activities of the state.

He explained that the command has been able to tame crime in the state with the support of stakeholders such as vigilante, hunters and traditional rulers.

