Makarfi Can’t Stop Govs, Party Members From Meeting Me – Sheriff

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, has said the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National CaretakerCommittee (NCC), cannot stop party members from attending meetings under his (Sheriff)’s leadership.

Sheriff stated this after a meeting with the governors of Enugu and Ebonyi states as well as other key stakeholder in the South-East ahead of the Anambra State governorship election. Sheriff also met with Cross Rivers State governor.

He further chided Makarfi for trying to stand in the way of political development in the country.

Makarfi-led NCC had in a statement signed by its spokesman Prince Dayo Adeyeye, “urged all our members and teeming supporters nationwide to stop attending any meeting organise by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff or any member of his team.

“They are illegal and have no place to function as such. Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee remains the only authentic

National Exco of the PDP in line with the decision of the May 21 and August 17, 2016 National Conventions of our great party.”

But speaking with our correspondent, the acting national publicity secretary of Sheriff-led PDP, Hon. Bernard Mikko, said all party members that were interested in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election attended the meeting.

Mikko added that Makarfi and his group cannot stand in the way of political development in the South East and Nigeria.

