Makarfi Protests Indiscriminate Arrest Of Members – Information Nigeria

Posted on Apr 10, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Makarfi Protests Indiscriminate Arrest Of Members
Information Nigeria
The Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has protested what it described as the untoward, unconstitutional and indiscriminate arrest and detention of PDP members and supporters nationwide on phantom charges …
