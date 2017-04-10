Makarfi Protests Indiscriminate Arrest Of Members – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Makarfi Protests Indiscriminate Arrest Of Members
Information Nigeria
The Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) has protested what it described as the untoward, unconstitutional and indiscriminate arrest and detention of PDP members and supporters nationwide on phantom charges …
Makarfi PDP accuses FG of planning to hack phone lines
Makarfi seeks immediate release of PDP members in detention
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG