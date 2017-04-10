Makarfi seeks release of PDP members in ‘detention’
Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded unconditional and immediate release of its members in detention centres across the country. The party made the call in a statement issued by the committee’s Spokesman, Mr Dayo Adeyeye in Abuja on Monday.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
