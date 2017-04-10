Makarfi seeks release of PDP members in ‘detention’

Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded unconditional and immediate release of its members in detention centres across the country. The party made the call in a statement issued by the committee’s Spokesman, Mr Dayo Adeyeye in Abuja on Monday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

