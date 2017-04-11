Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Makarfi urges PDP members not to attend meetings organised by Sheriff

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged party members across the country not to attend any meeting convened by Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, Chairman of the party. Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, made the call in a statement by the committee’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday in…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Makarfi urges PDP members not to attend meetings organised by Sheriff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.