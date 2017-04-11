Makarfi urges PDP members not to attend meetings organised by Sheriff
The National Caretaker Committee of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged party members across the country not to attend any meeting convened by Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, Chairman of the party. Chairman of the committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, made the call in a statement by the committee’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Monday in…
The post Makarfi urges PDP members not to attend meetings organised by Sheriff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG