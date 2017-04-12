Make meningitis vaccine part of routine immunisation – medical expert tells FG

Aloye Inaboya, Registrar, Public Health Department, Federal Medical Centre Keffi, has advocated the inclusion of meningitis vaccine as part of the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

Inaboye made the suggestion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Keffi, Nasarawa.

He said that including the vaccine in the routine immunisation programme would enable the vaccination of individuals at intervals wherever they were in the country.

He said this would enable the government to reach out to various communities, thereby preventing the outbreak of the disease.

The registrar said that the disease could affect people with compromised immunity or those that had undergone transplant.

According to him, the first important thing in preventing the disease is to maintain a healthy life- style, take enough water and adequate rest.

He said that immunisation against this deadly organism should not be delayed adding that those confirmed to be infected, should be isolated immediately and treated.

Inaboya listed the symptoms of the disease as decreased appetite, sleeplessness, general body weakness, fever, complaint of neck pain and neck stiffness, among others.

He commended the Federal Government making efforts to control the spread of the disease, urging it to take additional proactive measures.

The post Make meningitis vaccine part of routine immunisation – medical expert tells FG appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

