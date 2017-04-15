Making heaven will be my biggest achievement in life — Olamide ‘Badoo’

Contrary to what many may think of YBNL henchman, Olamide Adedeji, aka ‘badoo’, he is one entertainer who seems to have the fear of God more than any other thing in the world. Though renowned for profanity in his lyrics and music videos, which in the past got some of his songs banned from airplay by the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, the multiple award-winning indigenous rapper considers money, fame and material things as nothing but vanity.

According to Olamide, the biggest achievement he craves in life is to get to heaven. Considering his lifestyle, lyrics and obscenity in his music videos, one might be tempted to think that religion or the things of God are of no importance to the shakiti bobo rapper; but in reality, God is a priority to him.

Surprisingly, when Showtime asked Olamide what would count as his biggest achievement in life, he declared emphatically that making heaven is his ultimate ambition.

“The biggest achievement in this world is seeing my people grow, everybody living good; everyone living fine, living their dreams and making heaven. Nothing is more important than making heaven; everything in this life is just jonzing, they don’t last long, nothing lasts forever,” he said.

