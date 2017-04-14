Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MAKOKHA: Jubilee coy about blowing trumpet on its singular success – Daily Nation

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Nation

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
MAKOKHA: Jubilee coy about blowing trumpet on its singular success
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto celebrate after launching the National Government Public Information Portal at KICC, Nairobi, on April 10, 2017. No one expected the Jubilee administration to build a single one of the promised …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.