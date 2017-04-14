MAKOKHA: Jubilee coy about blowing trumpet on its singular success – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
MAKOKHA: Jubilee coy about blowing trumpet on its singular success
Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto celebrate after launching the National Government Public Information Portal at KICC, Nairobi, on April 10, 2017. No one expected the Jubilee administration to build a single one of the promised …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG