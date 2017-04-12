Malabu Controversy: EFCC Raids Adoke’s Home, Find Nothing

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday raided the Kano home of the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN), as part of investigations into the raging $1.3bn Malabu controversy.

According to a statement by Adoke, the operatives of the EFCC stormed the residence and broke down the doors without a search warrant.

Adoke said the officials, however, found nothing at the residence after the search.

The statement read in part, “Some EFCC operatives today raided the house of former AGF and Minister of Justice, Mr. Mohammed Adoke (SAN). They found nothing after breaking down the doors of his residence in Kano.

“There was no evidence of a search warrant but they broke down some doors, searched everywhere and the roof. No information on the actual mission of the operatives. This invasion is without deference to the ongoing cases in court against the ex-AGF.”

The EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, told Punch on Wednesday on the telephone that indeed EFCC operatives went to Adoke’s residence to conduct a search.

