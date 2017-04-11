Pages Navigation Menu

Malabu Oil deal: I never collected $200m bribe – Goodluck Jonathan

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Tuesday dismissed reports that he received the sum of $200m as kick-back from the Malabu oil deal. Jonathan made the denial while responding to report by an American news website, Buzzfeed, which claimed he got the said amount from the sale of the controversial OPL 245 oil block. In a […]

