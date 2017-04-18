Malabu oil deal: MEND disowns Jonathan, backs Reps’ decision to summon ex-president – Daily Post Nigeria
Malabu oil deal: MEND disowns Jonathan, backs Reps' decision to summon ex-president
The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) on Monday lauded the decision of the House of Representatives to summon former President Goodluck Jonathan over the controversial Malabu oil deal. DAILY POST reports that Chairman, …
Malabu oil deal: Reps should compel Jonathan to appear – MEND
