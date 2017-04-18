Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Malabu oil deal: MEND disowns Jonathan, backs Reps’ decision to summon ex-president

Posted on Apr 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) on Monday lauded the decision of the House of Representatives to summon former President Goodluck Jonathan over the controversial Malabu oil deal. DAILY POST reports that Chairman, House of Representatives ad-hoc panel probing the contract of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245, Razak Atunwa, had said […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Malabu oil deal: MEND disowns Jonathan, backs Reps’ decision to summon ex-president

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.