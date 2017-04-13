Malabu Oil Deal, Reps Confirm Plan to Summon ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

The House of Representatives committee investigating an alleged corruption, malpractices a‎nd breach of due process in the award of OPL 245 to Malabu Oil has confirmed that it would invite former President Goodluck Jonathan for questioning.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Razak Atunwa in a statement yesterday said it’s facts emanating from the committee’s investigation puts the former President on the Spotlight.

“facts have firmly placed former President Goodluck Jonathan on the Committee’s radar,” he said.

According the statement, the former President would only be invited to assist the committee further in its inquiry.

“The Committee believes that former President Goodluck Jonathan may well be in a position to assist it with its inquiries. Accordingly, the Committee is considering inviting him to give evidence before it. An announcement will be made once a formal firm decision is taken on the matter,” Atunwa said.

He explained further that the Committee intends to be meticulous, thorough and comprehensive in its inquiry so as to bring about finality to this seemingly intractable matter.

‎He also said that The Committee is also closely monitoring the proceedings in the Italian Courts instituted by the Public Prosecutor of Milan in which Ministers in Jonathan Administration were mentioned including President Jonathan himself.

The former President had in a statement ‎through his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze denied allegations that he received $200 million kickback from the OPL 245 Malabu Oil deal.

