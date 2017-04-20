Pages Navigation Menu

Malabu oil deal: What we will do if Goodluck Jonathan is summoned by Reps – Niger Delta Group

Posted on Apr 20, 2017

A group known as the Niger Delta Advancement Front, NAF, says it will “resist” any attempt by the House of Representatives to compel the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it over the controversial Malabu oil deal. Reports recently had it that Jonathan received kickbacks worth billions of dollars from the sales of […]

