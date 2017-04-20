Malabu oil deal: What we will do if Goodluck Jonathan is summoned by Reps – Niger Delta Group

A group known as the Niger Delta Advancement Front, NAF, says it will “resist” any attempt by the House of Representatives to compel the immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it over the controversial Malabu oil deal. Reports recently had it that Jonathan received kickbacks worth billions of dollars from the sales of […] Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Malabu oil deal: What we will do if Goodluck Jonathan is summoned by Reps – Niger Delta Group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

