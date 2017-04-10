Malabu Scandal: After telling lies for years, Shell admits it knew Etete would benefit from $1.1 billion
“Over time, it became clear to us that Etete was involved in Malabu and that the only way to resolve the impasse through a negotiated settlement was to engage with Etete and Malabu.”
