Malabu Scandal: Jonathan must have gotten $200 million, middleman tells FBI, others
Ednan Agaev, who met with Mr. Jonathan during the negotiations, made the revelation to American and Italian investigators.
The post Malabu Scandal: Jonathan must have gotten $200 million, middleman tells FBI, others appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG