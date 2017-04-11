Malabu Scandal: Nigerian parliament to summon ex-President Goodluck Jonathan
“Nigerians will know the time and modalities of our summon to the president, including letter of invitation, very soon.”
The post Malabu Scandal: Nigerian parliament to summon ex-President Goodluck Jonathan appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG