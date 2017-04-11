Malala Yousafzai made youngest UN Messenger of Peace
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been made the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace. The 19-year-old, who is doing her A-levels and has an offer from a top UK university, will take the role with a special focus on girls’ education. In 2012 Ms. Yousafzai was nearly killed by the Taliban for campaigning…
The post Malala Yousafzai made youngest UN Messenger of Peace appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG