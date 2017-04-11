Pages Navigation Menu

Malala Yousafzai made youngest UN Messenger of Peace

Posted on Apr 11, 2017

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has been made the youngest ever UN Messenger of Peace. The 19-year-old, who is doing her A-levels and has an offer from a top UK university, will take the role with a special focus on girls’ education. In 2012 Ms. Yousafzai was nearly killed by the Taliban for campaigning…

