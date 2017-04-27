Malami: FG to adopt five year strategy plan against corruption

The Federal Government is adopting a five-year strategy plan to combat corruption and corrupt tendencies in the country to the barest minimum. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) validation meeting. Malami said the five-year strategy […]

The post Malami: FG to adopt five year strategy plan against corruption appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

