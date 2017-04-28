Malaria: Bayelsa assures donor agencies of judicious use of funds

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Government has assured development partners in the health sector of its commitment to proper utilization of funds in implementing various programmes aimed at addressing the health needs of the people.

The state Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd) stated this during this year’s World Malaria Day celebration in Yenagoa.

He said that the state government was repositioning the primary healthcare delivery system through various means, including the provision of critical health infrastructure in every part of the state.

According to him, Bayelsa State has already adopted the Federal Government’s policy of “One functional health facility per electoral ward” with a view to making healthcare more accessible and affordable to the people.

Expressing concern over dwindling donor presence and funding support, he said that the government had set up a global partnership and development committee to improve the external resource funding base of the state and effective management of donor funds.

Apart from the provision of critical health facilities in the state capital and headquarters of the various local government areas, he maintained that the state health insurance service scheme, which is being reactivated, will soon come on stream.

The deputy governor also disclosed that the state government will soon establish a state Primary HealthCare Development Board to properly organise the sub-sector to effectively tackle malaria and other tropical diseases.

Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu stressed the need for more investments in malaria prevention and new tools to tackle the scourge.

The post Malaria: Bayelsa assures donor agencies of judicious use of funds appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

