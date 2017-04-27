Malawi: Fibre Backbone Project to Help Malawi Smoke Out Ghost Workers in Public Service – AllAfrica.com
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Nyasa Times
|
Malawi: Fibre Backbone Project to Help Malawi Smoke Out Ghost Workers in Public Service
AllAfrica.com
President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has described the Malawi National fibre backbone project a timely solution in cleaning up the civil service which, has been for some time, termed home of ghost workers. Speaking Wednesday at Bingu International …
Malawi joins list of African countries that legally banned child marriage
Mutharika hailed for outlawing child marriages
Malawi Outlaws Child Marriage as Mutharika signs constitutional amendment
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!