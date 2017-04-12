Pages Navigation Menu

Maleek Berry’s ‘Kontrol’ smashes past 10M Spotify streams, 20M views on Youtube

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Entertainment, Music

It’s all about winning for Maleek Berry right now. The producer continues his winning run since delving fully into becoming a recording and performing artist. After dropping a solid EP last year and touring different cities across the globe, Maleek Berry is winning online with his numbers. ‘Kontrol’ and its music video are killing it …

The post Maleek Berry’s ‘Kontrol’ smashes past 10M Spotify streams, 20M views on Youtube appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

