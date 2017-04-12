Maleek Berry’s ‘Kontrol’ smashes past 10M Spotify streams, 20M views on Youtube
It’s all about winning for Maleek Berry right now. The producer continues his winning run since delving fully into becoming a recording and performing artist. After dropping a solid EP last year and touring different cities across the globe, Maleek Berry is winning online with his numbers. ‘Kontrol’ and its music video are killing it …
