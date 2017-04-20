Malia Obama’s stalker who openly begged her to marry him detained by Secret Service

Secret Service agents detained a Brooklyn man who slithered into a Tribeca building where former President Obama’s daughter Malia interns, and begged the 18-year-old to marry him.

Jair Nilton Cardoso showed up on the fourth floor of the building on April 10, held up a sign in an office window and loudly begged for her hand in marriage, sources said.

The agents recognized Cardoso as a man who had repeatedly tried to get into the White House in the past. They told him to leave the Tribeca building and to leave her alone, sources said.

Clearly he didn’t get the message.



According to sources, two days later Cardoso, 30, followed Malia out of a building in the West Village where she also interns.

Secret Service agents on April 13 went to Cardoso’s Brooklyn apartment and interviewed him. They concluded he had psychiatric issues and took him to a Brooklyn hospital for evaluation.

Five days after they interviewed the alleged stalker, Secret Service agents went to the First Precinct stationhouse on Ericsson Place in lower Manhattan and reported Cardoso.

Cops are mulling whether to file stalking or harassment charges against him.

White House staffers during the Obama administration expressed frustration with paparazzi photographing the teenager when she was out in public, saying it could fuel the sort of behavior that led the Secret Service agents to detain Cardoso.

