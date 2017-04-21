Man, 20, commits suicide in church premises

The remains of a young parishioner, simply identified as Kachi, was found hanging in the early hours of Friday at the Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Port Harcourt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development is causing panic among residents of the area. NAN gathered that the deceased, an indigene of Imo, was a devoted Catholic and former Mass servant of the church.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

