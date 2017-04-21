Pages Navigation Menu

Man, 20, commits suicide in church premises

Posted on Apr 21, 2017

The remains of a young parishioner, simply identified as Kachi, was found hanging in the early hours of Friday at the Hall of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Port Harcourt. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the development is causing panic among residents of the area. NAN gathered that the deceased, an indigene of Imo, was a devoted Catholic and former Mass servant of the church.

