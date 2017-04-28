Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man, 26, arraigned for alleged N1.6m contract job scam in Ogun

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 26-year-old man, Kehinde Adenekan, who allegedly collected N1.6 million on the pretext of executing a contract job, was on Friday released on N800, 000 bail on the orders of an Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun. The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum. […]

The post Man, 26, arraigned for alleged N1.6m contract job scam in Ogun appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.