Man, 26, arraigned for alleged N1.6m contract job scam in Ogun

A 26-year-old man, Kehinde Adenekan, who allegedly collected N1.6 million on the pretext of executing a contract job, was on Friday released on N800, 000 bail on the orders of an Ota Magistrates ‘Court in Ogun. The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, who gave the ruling, also granted the accused two sureties in like sum. […]

The post Man, 26, arraigned for alleged N1.6m contract job scam in Ogun appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

